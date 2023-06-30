Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Moncage, Hot Lap, Juicy Realm, 2112TD, more

Joining this morning’s price drops on Apple’s 27-inch Studio Display, Twelve South’s July 4th sale, and AirPods Max, the July 4th app deals continue. Yesterday we saw a massive collection of some top-tier titles go on sale (found below) and today there’s plenty more to add to the list. Highlights include titles like Moncage, Hot Lap League, Juicy Realm, 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival, Ticket to Ride, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse and Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hot Lap League: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Gaia Project: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Otaku’s Adventure: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Charterstone: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of Earth-Prime: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Strongbox Pro (Lifetime): $70 (Reg. $90)

Mac: Ticket to Ride: $4 (Reg. $9)

Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta 3 Switch $45, Hitman 3 $5, Pikmin 4 FREE demo, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Trace Table – Light Box: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Almost Goner: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Forager: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Small World – The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Talisman: Digital Edition: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Slay the Spire: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Time Warp – Live Video Filters: $1 (Reg. $2)

Moncage features:

The game takes place inside a mysterious cube, with each side of the cube housing a unique world: be it an old factory, a light tower, an amusement park, or a church, etc. At first sight, they may seem random and unrelated, but upon closer look, you will become mesmerized by the subtle and intricate ways of how these worlds connect…

