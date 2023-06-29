Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta 3 Switch $45, Hitman 3 $5, Pikmin 4 FREE demo, more

Amazon is now offering Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much via the eShop, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also among the lowest totals we have ever tracked outside of a couple very brief holiday offers and a great chance to add a physical copy of the latest title in the series to your Switch collection. The Umbra Witch is back in Bayonetta 3 and more powerful than ever. Much of the over-the-top action experience returns in this installment alongside a few new enhancements to the fast-paced gameplay including Demon Masquerade powers and the ability to “summon demonic darlings like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, unleashing their demonic powers in the heat of combat and in new, larger-than life battles where you directly control the action.” Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

