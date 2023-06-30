AirPods Max see $99 Independence Day discounts in four styles at $450 (2023 low)

The Independence Day weekend discounts are now beginning to go live today, with the lowest price of the year arriving on AirPods Max to set the pace. Courtesy of Amazon, the savings today lands on four different colorways of Apple’s flagship headphones at $449.99 shipped each. Down from $549, this is the second-best discount to date at within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. It’s $99 off and matching our previous mention that has only been live a handful of times this year.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in the winter of 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

You could instead go with the newer AirPods Pro 2, which take on more of a true wireless design than the over-ear build of the AirPods Max above. Packed into that different form-factor is the new inclusion of an adaptive transparency mode, as well as improved ANC and audio fidelity. But then there’s also the all-new charging case which packs integrated Find My support, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. All of which makes the $199 sale price of AirPods Pro 2 a bit more compelling for those who don’t need a more capable listening experience.

As far as some of our favorite headphones on the market go, you can also save $80 right now on Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 ANC cans. Dropping to the best price of the year, we found after a recent hands-on review that these even give AirPods Max a run for their money with a $300 price tag.

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

