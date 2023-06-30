Samsung’s 2023 55-inch 120Hz 4K smart TV with Game Pass access hits new $998 low, more

Update: If you’re fast, Amazon just dropped the massive 85-inch Hisense ULED Premium U7H QLED Series Class Quantum Dot Google 4K Smart TV down to $1,498 shipped. Regularly $1,800 these days, this is $1 below the previous Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is your chance to score a giant 85-inch, 120HZ panel with a dedicated gaming mode and HDMI 2.1 inputs.

As price drops begin to hit the new 2023 model 4K TV lineups, Amazon is now offering the 55-inch Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV at $997.99 shipped. This first launch back in Mach and carries a $1,200 regular price. Now marked down to $1,000, today’s over $200 in savings marks a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This model delivers Samsung’s latest Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling alongside HDR+, Dolby Atmos, and Object Tracking Sound alongside a 120Hz 4K panel. Super for both Alexa and Google Assistant voice command gear is also joined by FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), and four HDMI 2.1 inputs for gamers. Although you can directly access Xbox Game Pass titles with additional hardware required (here’s this morning’s price drop on Game Pass Ultimate ahead of the imminent price hike next month). Head below for more details.

More ongoing 2023 model Samsung 4K TV deals:

New all-time lows are now live on Amazon’s new 2-Series smart Fire TVs from $130, but if you’re looking for a higher-end PS5-enhanced model, the new 2023 Sony variants are where you need to be. With up to $500 in savings to be had, we are tracking solid deals on a few different models right now, all of which carry 120Hz displays, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and HDMI 2.1 jacks. Get a closer look at all of them right here and swing by our 4K TV hub for more.

Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV features:

Super precise LEDs are the secret to this TV’s straight fire contrast; That’s Samsung QLED Direct Full Array; Get caught up in the details as you experience precision-controlled contrast with deep blacks and bright whites. If you’re streaming an HD movie, watching sports, or looking at home videos, experience it all transformed into sharp 4K resolution with our high-performance, AI powered processor. Amp up your audio with the greatest duo of all time—Samsung TVs paired with a Samsung soundbar; With Q-Symphony, your TV speakers paired with Q-Series and S-Series soundbar operate as one.

