All-time lows hit Samsung’s 2023 TV lineup at up to $400 off: OLED 120Hz, more from $698

We are now tracking some of the very first deals on Samsung’s 2023 4K TV lineup at Amazon. You’ll find models starting from $698 detailed below, but one standout here has the Samsung 55-inch Class S90C OLED Smart 4K TV down at $1,597.99 shipped. Regularly $1,900, this is $302 off the regular price, slightly below the Best Buy discount, and the lowest price we can find. Outside of a very light drop back in May, this is also a new Amazon all-time and effectively the first notable discount. Packed with Samsung’s latest OLED tech, it also features enhanced audio with Dolby Atmos and the brand’s Object Tracking Sound. From there you’ll find direct access to Xbox Game Pass titles via the Samsung Gaming Hub with a 120Hz refresh rate on the panel, FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and support for Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear. Head below for more Samsung 2023 4K TV deals. 

More Samsung 2023 4K TV deals:

But if you’re just in the market for a spare model, something smaller for the kitchen or lake house, or even a guest room, check out these offers on Best Buy’s displays. You can land a 50-inch 4K TV with AirPlay 2 built-in at just $200 shipped right now with even more starting from $170. All of the details you need are right here and you’ll find even more in our dedicated hub.

Samsung 55-inch Class S90C OLED Smart 4K TV features:

Prepare to be captivated. Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots. Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors of Samsung OLED. Witness the difference detail can make, with fine-tuned brightness and optimized contrast made possible by self-illuminating pixels. Let your picture do the talking with the Samsung OLED’s LaserSlim design. Hold onto your seats–your high-speed games and movies are approaching peak performance with exceptional motion enhancements.

