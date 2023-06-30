Official price hikes are coming, 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subs now $26 (Reg. $45)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price hikes are imminent and we have now spotted a notable deal just in time. Trusted online retailer CDKeys is now offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $25.79 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 and currently listed at $41.50 via Amazon, this is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find from a trusted source. Today’s deal is also within $1 of our previous mention and a great chance to ensure your subscription is set into the future at a discount. CDKeys is a trusted source for discounted Xbox Game Pass subscription deals and regularly serves up some of the lowest prices around. The official price jump has now been confirmed and will go into effect starting on July 6 or August 13 for existing Game Pass users on a monthly subscription. You can get a complete breakdown of how the price jump will work in our feature piece right here and then head below or additional details.

Game Pass Ultimate provides all of the perks and benefits of the old school Live Gold setup including free games, discounted digital titles, online access, and more. That’s on top of direct access to the on-demand game streaming library that is regularly updated with new titles.

Then check out this ongoing Amazon all-time low on Microsoft’s red Series 2 Core Xbox Elite Wireless Controller before you dive into the latest from the world of Xbox below:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!