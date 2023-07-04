SanDisk’s Thunderbolt SSDs back to the best prices yet starting from $160 (Up to $210 off)

If you’re looking for a pro-grade portable storage solution that clocks in as one of the faster options on the market, the latest model in the SanDisk lineup should certainly be on your radar and it is now at its lowest price yet. Amazon is now offering the SanDisk PRO-G40 Thunderbolt Portable Solid-State Drive in the 1TB and 2TB capacities at $159.99 and $239.99 shipped. These models debuted at the tail of last year at $300 and $450 respectively, stayed strong until 2023 rolled around, and started to see some price drops at the top of the year. Today’s up to $120 in savings marks a pair of new Amazon all-time lows and the best totals we have tracked since release. After going hands-on, I can confidently say SanDisk has once again hit another one out of the park in terms of build quality and performance. Not only do they deliver up to 2,700MB/s speeds via Thunderbolt 3/USB-C connectivity, but also cooling aluminum cores to help maintain performance and a rubberized exterior for protection. More specifically you’re looking at “IP68 dust/water resistance, 4000-pound crush protection, and 3-meter drop resistance.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

Now if the break-neck speeds and Thunderbolt action is overkill for your needs, you really can’t go wrong with the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD lineup. It is easily among the best options in its class and, while it can’t quite keep up with the PRO-G40, is still a fantastic solution for more casual users. Best of all, all capacities are now on sale at Amazon with pricing starting from $80.

For something comparable to the SanDisk Extreme lineup that is selling for even less, look to the Samsung T7 Shield. While not quite as well built as the SanDisks, they are very close, deliver almost identical specs otherwise, and are also on sale. You can land the 1TB starting at $75 shipped on Amazon and all of the details you need on them are waiting both our deal coverage and hands-on review.

SanDisk PRO-G40 Thunderbolt Portable SSD features:

Super-fast speeds up to 2700MB/s(1) read and 1900MB/s(1) write with Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps), capable of moving 50GB in 1 minute or less

Dual-mode compatibility with both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB-C (10Gbps)

Ultra-rugged design with high-level IP68 dust/water resistance, 4000lb crush resistance, and 3m drop resistance (On a carpeted concrete floor.)

Cool aluminum core pulls heat away from the internal drive to help maintain super-fast transfer speeds

Pro-grade enclosure for premium strength you can feel

