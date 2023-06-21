Early Prime Day deal knocks Amazon’s multi-platform Luna gamepad down to $40 low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesPrime Day 2023
Reg. $70 $40
Amazon Luna Controller Cloud Gaming Controller

The 2023 Prime Day event has now officially been unveiled for mid-July and the Prime-only deals are already starting. Amazon is now offering its official Luna Wireless Gaming Controller for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is $40 or 43% off and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at the best price of the year on the multi-platform wireless gamepad and match of the Black Friday deal from 2022. While Prime Day is right around the corner and it could drop a touch lower, this is matching the Prime Day 2022 offer and the lowest we have ever tracked. It works across your devices including Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android gear as an affordable sort of one-stop shop wireless gamepad. Offset thumbsticks, “easy-access bumpers, precise triggers, responsive action buttons, and a 4-way directional pad” round out the controls here. More details below. 

Today’s early Prime member-only offer is also joined by the Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle that has now dropped down to $52.98 shipped. Regularly $83, this is well below the previous $65 offers we have tracked this year, again matching the Black Friday deals, and now at the lowest price we can find. This is the same controller detailed above with one of those handy phone clips included so you can ergonomically attach your handset to the top of the controller for cloud and mobile gaming. 

Another Prime-only deal we spotted yesterday afternoon is this particularly notable offer on the Kindle Paperwhite. The 8GB Kids edition is now at the best price of the year with a $70 price drop down to $90 shipped. The regularly $160 tablet is a great way to encourage reading and to keep the kids busy on road trips and things of that nature this summer. Get a closer look right here and then swing by our 2023 Prime Day coverage to get an idea of what’s to come next month. 

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller features:

  • Luna Prime Day deals: Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.
  • Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.
  • With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Prime Day 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

8Bitdo’s customizable Xbox controller now starts ...
HP Victus 15L desktop with Ryzen 7/RX 6600 XT/32GB RAM ...
Amazon’s new 2-Series smart Fire TVs hit new lows...
9to5Toys Daily: June 21, 2023 – M1 Max MacBook Pro $1...
Amazon offers up to 50% off fashion from its in-house b...
Just-released OnePlus Nord N30 5G includes Nord Buds 2 ...
Review: NZXT Relay offers a complete audio line-up with...
Smartphone Accessories: 6-pack MFi Lightning Cables $8....
Load more...
Show More Comments