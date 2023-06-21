Early Prime Day deal knocks Amazon’s multi-platform Luna gamepad down to $40 low

The 2023 Prime Day event has now officially been unveiled for mid-July and the Prime-only deals are already starting. Amazon is now offering its official Luna Wireless Gaming Controller for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is $40 or 43% off and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at the best price of the year on the multi-platform wireless gamepad and match of the Black Friday deal from 2022. While Prime Day is right around the corner and it could drop a touch lower, this is matching the Prime Day 2022 offer and the lowest we have ever tracked. It works across your devices including Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android gear as an affordable sort of one-stop shop wireless gamepad. Offset thumbsticks, “easy-access bumpers, precise triggers, responsive action buttons, and a 4-way directional pad” round out the controls here. More details below.

Today’s early Prime member-only offer is also joined by the Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle that has now dropped down to $52.98 shipped. Regularly $83, this is well below the previous $65 offers we have tracked this year, again matching the Black Friday deals, and now at the lowest price we can find. This is the same controller detailed above with one of those handy phone clips included so you can ergonomically attach your handset to the top of the controller for cloud and mobile gaming.

Another Prime-only deal we spotted yesterday afternoon is this particularly notable offer on the Kindle Paperwhite. The 8GB Kids edition is now at the best price of the year with a $70 price drop down to $90 shipped. The regularly $160 tablet is a great way to encourage reading and to keep the kids busy on road trips and things of that nature this summer. Get a closer look right here and then swing by our 2023 Prime Day coverage to get an idea of what’s to come next month.

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller features:

Luna Prime Day deals: Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.

Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

