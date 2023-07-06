Seagate’s 7,300MB/s FireCuda Gen4 Heatsink SSDs upgrade your rig at new lows from $57

Amazon is now offering its lowest prices yet on the Seagate FireCuda 530 Gen4 Internal Heatsink Solid-State Drives. This includes the 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB model – the best value of the bunch – at $56.99, $99.99, and $164.99 shipped. Regularly $80, $120, and $210 respectively, you’re looking at the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon for all three. The 500GB and 1TB models are certainly great deals here, but the 2TB model has never come anywhere close to dropping this low since release. Delivering up to 7,300MB/s speeds and that trustworthy Seagate FireCuda branding, they deliver PCIe Gen4 speeds with a custom built low-profile heatsink. The latter of which is designed to “to help minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer time periods of time” in your PC battlestation. The 5-year warranty is a nice touch as well. Head below for additional details and the rest of this week’s internal SSD deals.

There are some solid internal SSD deal popping this week from both Samsung and WD with models starting from just $50 shipped. You’ll find those below, but we want to point out the particularly notable offer on the 7,300MB/s WD_BLACK SN850X SSD at the $143 Amazon all-time low – this one is the same speed as the Seagate above, includes a heatsink, and comes in at more than $20 less.

On the console side of things, you’ll want to dive into the recent releases from WD, as it has just refreshed its officially licensed PS5 offers with its latest SN850P SSDs and released its very first Xbox Series X|S expansion cards in the form of the new C50 – all fo the details on you need on most affordable Xbox storage solutions are right here.

Seagate FireCuda 530 Internal SSD features:

Speed reigns—Seagate’s FireCuda 530 dominates the SSD lineup, delivering pure performance, absolute power, the most advanced components, and unrivaled endurance

Exhilarating performance up to 7300MB/s—harness the full power of PCIe Gen4 speeds to dominate next-generation games and apps

Our fastest FireCuda SSD ever built for the ultimate in sustained, pro-level gaming and accelerated content creation—with transfer speeds up to 2x faster than PCIe Gen3 M.2 NVMe SSDs and 12x faster than SATA SSDs

Includes custom built low-profile heatsink designed by EKWB and Seagate to help minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer time periods of time

