Land Sony’s DualSense Edge Wireless pro controller at $200 with a $75 gift card today

After finally landing in retail locations online back in February, deals on Sony’s pro-grade DualSense Edge controller have been next to non-existent. We have seen a couple particularly fleeting open-box, pre-owned, and refurbished offers, but when it comes to new models, sealed up in the box, today’s offer from Dell is a first. You can now score the Sony DualSense Edge wireless pro controller for the full $199.99 MSRP with free shipping and a $75 Dell gift card attached. While not technically a straight cash discount, you can use the gift card at Dell to purchase PlayStation 5 games and any number of other tech gear, effectively delivering the first notable promotion for Sony’s DualSense yet. It still carries the full $199 price tag at Amazon where it has never gone on sale as well. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look at what it brings to your PS5 setup and head below for additional details.

We previously dubbed the Sony DualSense Edge “gaming’s best controller” after going hands-on. Outside of a slightly smaller capacity battery than we hoped for, most folks tend to agree. Delivering a truly customizable experience, loaded with haptic feedback technology, swappable stick modules, three types of changeable stick caps, and more, today’s your first chance to score a one with a deal attached to bring home Sony’s first truly pro-grade gamepad.

PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller features:

Aim and move with precision by swapping in fresh stick modules* so you’re always playing with equipment that’s in great shape. Plus, three types of changeable stick caps help you stay comfortable in-game without sacrificing grip or stability.

Mappable back buttons The DualSense Edge wireless controller’s two swappable sets of back buttons can be configured to any other button input, so you’ve always got game-changing actions and essential controls at your fingertips.

Adjustable trigger lengths Manually set the travel distance of your left and right triggers for an optimal experience with whatever you’re playing. Fast-paced FPS? Set a shorter travel distance to shoot faster on the field. Competitive racer? Set a longer travel distance for precise throttle control on the track.

