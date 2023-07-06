Land Sony’s DualSense Edge Wireless pro controller at $200 with a $75 gift card today

After finally landing in retail locations online back in February, deals on Sony’s pro-grade DualSense Edge controller have been next to non-existent. We have seen a couple particularly fleeting open-box, pre-owned, and refurbished offers, but when it comes to new models, sealed up in the box, today’s offer from Dell is a first. You can now score the Sony DualSense Edge wireless pro controller for the full $199.99 MSRP with free shipping and a $75 Dell gift card attached. While not technically a straight cash discount, you can use the gift card at Dell to purchase PlayStation 5 games and any number of other tech gear, effectively delivering the first notable promotion for Sony’s DualSense yet. It still carries the full $199 price tag at Amazon where it has never gone on sale as well. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look at what it brings to your PS5 setup and head below for additional details.
We previously dubbed the Sony DualSense Edge “gaming’s best controller” after going hands-on. Outside of a slightly smaller capacity battery than we hoped for, most folks tend to agree. Delivering a truly customizable experience, loaded with haptic feedback technology, swappable stick modules, three types of changeable stick caps, and more, today’s your first chance to score a one with a deal attached to bring home Sony’s first truly pro-grade gamepad.
PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller features:
- Aim and move with precision by swapping in fresh stick modules* so you’re always playing with equipment that’s in great shape. Plus, three types of changeable stick caps help you stay comfortable in-game without sacrificing grip or stability.
- Mappable back buttons The DualSense Edge wireless controller’s two swappable sets of back buttons can be configured to any other button input, so you’ve always got game-changing actions and essential controls at your fingertips.
- Adjustable trigger lengths Manually set the travel distance of your left and right triggers for an optimal experience with whatever you’re playing. Fast-paced FPS? Set a shorter travel distance to shoot faster on the field. Competitive racer? Set a longer travel distance for precise throttle control on the track.
