Sony announces upcoming PS5 cloud game streaming, new PS Plus titles, freebies, more

After rolling out its new PlayStation Plus system over the last year or so, it looks like PS5 cloud gaming is on the way in a major way. While Sony has always seemed as though it was playing catch-up with Xbox Live/Game Pass, and in many ways it has, its PlayStation Plus initiative is making a valiant attempt at bridging the gap for its player base. Today, alongside details on the next batch of titles coming to its streaming catalog for members and 10 days of activities for the community, Sony is announcing that it is now testing out cloud streaming for supported PS5 games. More details below.

PS5 cloud gaming on the way

The new PS5 cloud gaming, as of right now at least, will only be available for its premium members (the most expensive PlayStation Plus subscription tier). Sony says it is currently “testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games” including PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials as well as “digital PS5 titles that players own.” The service, when it finally launches, will deliver cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles available directly on your PS5 console:

That means as a Premium member, it’ll be easier to jump into your favorite games without downloading them first onto your PS5 console. Our goal is to add this as an additional benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the value of PlayStation Plus.

Sony also says that, looking toward the future, it wants to add this cloud capability to PS3, PS4 and classic titles ”that are already available for Premium members to stream.” It added that it is still in the “early stages” of the process and that more details are coming down line. The whole thing still seems a touch under-baked by comparison to the Xbox side of things to me, but I guess it’s something and better late than never.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog update

And while there isn’t much else available on the upcoming PS5 cloud gaming setup, Sony has also unleashed the next batch of games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog next week, and there’s some real gems in there:

Far Cry 6 PS4/PS5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)

Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)

Inscryption (PS4/PS5)

Soulstice (PS5)

Tacoma (PS4)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

Game Trial for WWE2K23 (PS4), will also be available on June 20.

10 days of activities for the PlayStation community

And lastly, let’s detail some of the upcoming freebies for PS Plus members as well as the latest PlayStation Stars campaigns.

Sony says that from June 20 through June 30, 2023, it will have a “number of activities for both PlayStation Plus members and non-members to participate in.” First up is a free PlayStation Plus wallpaper illustrations for desktop and mobile available starting June 20. Check back on this page for details when the program starts.

PlayStation Stars

As part the celebration, Sony is “taking inspiration from the memorable 2022 PlayStation Plus Mr. Malcolm spot, which debuted alongside our new plan offerings. Three exclusive digital collectible rings will be available through the following campaigns, which will run from June 20 through June 30.” Go give them a closer look at the bottom of this page alongside the upcoming free multiplayer weekend and more.

