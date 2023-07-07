Rare deal delivers best Amazon price of 2023 on official DualSense PS5 controller at $59

Amazon is now offering a particular rare price drop on Sony’s official PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller. After the 2023 Days of Play sale without any deals on the DualSense controllers, Amazon is now swooping in for a summer discount, dropping the wireless PS5 gamepad down to $59 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 16% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year. In fact, this is the best price we have tracked there since the short-lived Black Friday offers last year. While it might not be the new DualSense Edge we reviewed previously, that one will cost you a whole lot more at $200. The standard issue DualSense delivers Sony’s latest haptic feedback alongside adaptive trigger tech, and now at one of the best prices of the year. Check out our PS5 impressions feature for more details and then head below.

Be sure to dive into the latest in the world of PlayStation below, including the rumored upcoming PS5 Slim console release, the latest internal SSD upgrades, and more:

Then head over to our latest roundup of console game deals where you’ll huge price drops on a massive collection of both digital and physical titles for your PS5 library.

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller features:

Haptic feedback – Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons.

Adaptive triggers – Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.

Built-in microphone and headset jack – Chat with friends online using the built-in microphone or by connecting a headset to the 3.5mm jack. Easily switch voice capture on and off at a moment’s notice with the dedicated mute button. Internet and account for PlayStation Network required.

DualSense Controller PS5 and PC compatible. Not compatible with PS4.

