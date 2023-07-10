Today’s Android game and app deals: Delivery From the Pain, SFD, Glidey, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

While the Prime Day 2023 discounts are already coming in, it’s time to take a look at today’s best deals on Android games and apps. All-time lows are now live on Pixel 7a alongside offers on OnePlus 11 5G but we also have some of the best prices of the year on Google’s latest Nest Cams and Nest WiFi Pro systems. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Glidey – Minimal puzzle game, Delivery From the Pain, SFD Rogue, Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, Airline Tycoon Deluxe, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals, 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android game and app deals still live

More Delivery From the Pain:

Delivery From The Pain is a survival-strategy game with a fantastic RPG storyline, it may take over 30 hours to unlock one ending if you are familiar with survival games. We added new FREE DLC – Big Brother’s Survival Legend for all survival game fans who have purchased the base game of Delivery From The Pain. Big Brother is watching you!

