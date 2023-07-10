OnePlus 11 5G sees $100 early Prime Day deal to $700 low, OnePlus 10T hits $400, more

Earlier today, we saw the latest Google smartphones get in on the early Prime Day discounts, and now the savings carry over to the most recent debuts from OnePlus. Seeing only its third-ever cash discount, the new OnePlus 11 5G is now landing at $699.99 shipped. Slashing $100 when you score the elevated 256GB model, today’s price cut makes this the same price as the standard 128GB model. It’s down from $800 for the first time since March and is matching the all-time low.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google. I’ve personally been using this smartphone for the past few weeks, and have been loving the taller screen aspect ratio and premium build. Head below for more.

The new OnePlus 11 may be on sale above, but those who want an even better value can now save on the company’s previous-generation smartphone. The OnePlus 10T typically sells for $650, but thanks to an Amazon discount, is now down to $399.99 shipped. This is dropping lower than ever before thanks to $250 in savings, while also undercutting our previous mention by an extra $30 at this new all-time low.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 11 that more recently launched and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. All of that makes it a compelling handset to upgrade without breaking the bank. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

If your budget for a new smartphone, whether it’s for you, the kids, or another family member doesn’t stretch far enough to score some higher-end devices, the OnePlus Nord N200 is worth a look. Its usual $240 going rate is already worth considering, but now Amazon is marking down the handset to its best price ever to deliver an even more affordable option. The unlocked 5G smartphone now sells for $149.99 shipped, packing $90 in savings into the third notable discount of the year. It’s $20 under our previous mention, too.

Delivering a more affordable way to get in the Android game, the OnePlus Nord N200 still packs some more enticing features like 5G connectivity and a 6.49-inch 90Hz HD display. Its sizable 5000mAh internal battery delivers all-day battery life and then some, with a triple sensor camera array around back completing the handset. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

And then for other Android discounts this Prime Day, be sure to go check out the 2023 lows that are now live on the latest from Google. Seeing its only second cash discount, the new Pixel 7a lands at a $449 all-time low to go alongside a $100 discount on the Pixel 7 at $499.

OnePlus 11 5G features:

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is the most advanced chipset for Android devices, with increased CPU and GPU performance. Integrated AI processes improve background app usage, delivering increased multitasking abilities. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad – a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 32MP Tele Sensor. Hasselblad integration unlocks a wide range of photographic possibilities, including OnePlus Billion Color Solution, Natural Color Calibration by Hasselblad, & Hasselblad Portraits.

