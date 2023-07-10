Google’s latest Nest WiFi Pro systems have never sold for less from $220 (Reg. $300+)

After seeing its latest Nest cameras go on sale earlier today, the savings continue over to Google’s recent Nest WiFi Pro systems. Kicking off the savings is the 2-node system, which drops down to $219.99 shipped. That $80 discount from the usual $300 going rate is now selling for less than ever before, with an all-time low taking an extra $20 off our previous mention. Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest networking tech. This 2-node package sports Wi-Fi 6E support that can provide 4,400-square feet of whole-home coverage with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below for more.

And if a 2-node system isn’t quite going to cut it for your larger home, we’re also tracking a 3-node system joining in on the savings today. This higher-end Google Nest WiFi Pro system delivers the same Wi-Fi 6E support as the lead deal, just with an extra unit in the package to expand the mesh capabilities. That brings the total coverage up to 6,600-square feet, while dropping the price down to lower than it has ever been before at $299.99. This normally sells for $400, and is now delivering a $100 discount while beating our previous mention by $40.

Alongside the new all-time lows on mesh Wi-Fi systems from Google, its latest Nest Cams are also getting in on the savings today. As part of the early Prime Day offers that are now beginning to go live to start the work week, the best prices yet have arrived across three different models. There’s the Nest Video Doorbell with battery at $120, which comes joined by some other outdoor-ready options and more from $70.

Google Nest WiFi Pro features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro gives you super fast, reliable WiFi 6E coverage for your entire home.[1] One WiFi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi[2], and you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. It automatically adjusts your WiFi network’s performance to keep things running smoothly. It’s so smart it can monitor and diagnose common issues on its own. And it has privacy and security features to help keep you and your family safe.

