Pixel 7a lands at $449 all-time low with second-ever cash discount, Pixel 7 at $499 (Save $100)

Google’s latest budget-friendly handset just launched earlier this spring, with only a couple of discounts here and there to follow. Now marking only the second chance to actually save some cash, Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 7a for $449 shipped when you bring home the 128GB model in one of three colors. Down from $499, you’re looking at a $50 discount that leads to a match of the all-time low set back in the beginning of May just once before. There have been a handful of gift card bundles which matched today’s value, but this is a rare chance to actually knock some cash off the MSRP.

Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. This time around, we’ve found that the PIxel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package. We just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed. Head below for more.

If the more budget-friendly feature set of the A series model above aren’t quite what you’re looking for from a daily driver, the savings today continue over to the other counterpart of Google’s latest devices. Right now, Google Pixel 7 5G starts at $499 for the 128GB capacity in several colorways. With $100 in savings attached, this is the first chance to save in several months and matching the second-best discount to date. The 256GB capacity is also on sale at $100 off, too.

Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, just in a more compact build that comes centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display with faster 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

This week’s best Android discounts are headlined by two releases from Samsung. Just ahead of Unpacked next month, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is seeing its first discount in months at $151 off, only to be joined by an all-time low on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This larger folding handset clocks in at $1,350 in order to deliver $450 in savings.

Though there’s also the latest contender in the foldable space that’s also worth a look. Motorola’s all-new razr+ folding smartphone takes another crack at the beloved flip phone form-factor, and will be $150 off come Prime Day if you sign up now. The discount seemingly won’t be available to everyone come Amazon’s shopping event in just a few hours time, instead limiting the savings to select accounts that have the foresight to ask for the invitation now.

Google Pixel 7a features:

Google Pixel 7a is fast and efficient, with 8 GB of RAM, an amazing camera, and features rated highest in security. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery can last over 24 hours, or up to 72 hours when you turn on Extreme Battery Saver; it also charges wirelessly. With the Pixel Camera and Google Tensor G2’s advanced image processing, it’s easy to take great pictures in low light, fix blurry images, and remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos

