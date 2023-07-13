Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Hyperforma, Rush Rally 3, Blink Quick Memo, and more

Justin Kahn -
Today’s best price drops on Mac and iOS apps have now been gathered for you down below including some freebies. Just be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro and these notable discounts on iPhone 14 Plus while you’re at it. Today’s app deals are highlighted by titles like Lanota, Get ‘Em, Blink – Quick Memo, Hyperforma, and Rush Rally 3. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac an iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Lanota – Music game with story: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blink – Quick Memo + Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My City : Dentist Visit: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Paper Chaser’s: $9 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ShutterCast: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brain School Old: $0.50 (Reg. $6)

Mac: WSwitch for Smart Switches: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: File List Export: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: ReceiptBox: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Mega Man X Collection $8, Final Fantasy VII remake $23, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Sasaya: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Offroadin’: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: hyperPad Visual Coding on iPad: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Escape the House of Hell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TIERRA – Adventure Mystery: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Calzy: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Waterlogue Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Hyperforma features:

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms. Secrets hidden in the Network are waiting for you.

