Best Prime Day game deals: Kirby’s Dream Land Deluxe $45 low, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet $43, Mario, Zelda, much more

The official Amazon Prime Day 2023 console game deals continue today. Joining the ongoing price drops on Nintendo’s first-party Mario and Zelda titles, Pokémon games, and more, there are some additional price drops to take a look. One standout has Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe down at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 25% off the going rate. Deals on this one have been hard to come by since its release in late 2022 as a remake of the original with enhancements across the board and now’s your chance to add it to your Switch collection at the best Amazon price yet. This 1- to 4-player collaborative adventure is loaded with the titular pink hero’s copy abilities as well as a host of subgames like Samurai Kirby, Magolor’s Tome Trackers, and Booming Blasters in the Merry Magoland amusement park. Head below for a closer look at all of the best Best Prime Day game deals.
Best Prime Day game deals:
- Amazon Prime Day Mario games from $30 (50% off)
- And even more Switch game deals at Amazon from $17
- Amazon Prime Day Xbox game sale from $5 (50% off)
- Amazon Prime Day PlayStation game sale from $10 (50% off)
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $52 (Reg. $70)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $30 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $30 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $43 (Reg. $50)
- Metroid Dread $39 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $20 (Reg. $30)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $36 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Violet $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Scarlet $43 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $39 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $30 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana $24 (Reg. $30)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition $42 (Reg. $50)
- Alan Wake Remastered eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Triangle Strategy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Resident Evil 4 Xbox $54 (Reg. $60)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $36 (Reg. $60)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $15 (Reg. $50)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge PS5 $31 (Reg. $35)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $27 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $9 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Battle Network $50 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $27 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $44 (Reg. $70)
- Clip on-page coupon
- Stray $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
