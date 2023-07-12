Best Prime Day game deals: Kirby’s Dream Land Deluxe $45 low, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet $43, Mario, Zelda, much more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $45
Kirby's Return to Dream Land

The official Amazon Prime Day 2023 console game deals continue today. Joining the ongoing price drops on Nintendo’s first-party Mario and Zelda titles, Pokémon games, and more, there are some additional price drops to take a look. One standout has Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe down at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 25% off the going rate. Deals on this one have been hard to come by since its release in late 2022 as a remake of the original with enhancements across the board and now’s your chance to add it to your Switch collection at the best Amazon price yet. This 1- to 4-player collaborative adventure is loaded with the titular pink hero’s copy abilities as well as a host of subgames like Samurai Kirby, Magolor’s Tome Trackers, and Booming Blasters in the Merry Magoland amusement park. Head below for a closer look at all of the best Best Prime Day game deals. 

Best Prime Day game deals:

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

