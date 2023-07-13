Today’s best game deals: Mega Man X Collection $8, Final Fantasy VII remake $23, more

Justin Kahn -
While much of the Prime Day game deals have now come and gone, you will still find some hangover offers still live down below. We have now spotted a notable eShop sale that is marking down most of the Mega Man collections so you can complete your Blue Bomber digital library at up to 66% off the going rate. This sale includes the original Mega Man Collection and the sequel alongside the Mega Man Zero/ZX titles, Mega Man 11, and the Mega Man X Legacy Collection at $7.99. Regularly $20, this is 60% off the going rate and the best price we can find. As beloved as the original titles are, I have always been a bigger fan of the Meg Man X series. It seems to deliver all of the features of the originals alongside enhanced abilities and visuals, and now’s your chance to score Mega Man X 1 through 4 in one fell swoop at 60% off. “The heroic robot grows stronger as he takes down Mavericks and steals their weapons, and can dash and wall jump making for a thrilling, fast-paced combat experience.” Head below for a closer look at more of today’s best game deals. 

