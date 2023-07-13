Today’s best game deals: Mega Man X Collection $8, Final Fantasy VII remake $23, more

While much of the Prime Day game deals have now come and gone, you will still find some hangover offers still live down below. We have now spotted a notable eShop sale that is marking down most of the Mega Man collections so you can complete your Blue Bomber digital library at up to 66% off the going rate. This sale includes the original Mega Man Collection and the sequel alongside the Mega Man Zero/ZX titles, Mega Man 11, and the Mega Man X Legacy Collection at $7.99. Regularly $20, this is 60% off the going rate and the best price we can find. As beloved as the original titles are, I have always been a bigger fan of the Meg Man X series. It seems to deliver all of the features of the originals alongside enhanced abilities and visuals, and now’s your chance to score Mega Man X 1 through 4 in one fell swoop at 60% off. “The heroic robot grows stronger as he takes down Mavericks and steals their weapons, and can dash and wall jump making for a thrilling, fast-paced combat experience.” Head below for a closer look at more of today’s best game deals.
Hangover Prime Day game deals:
- Amazon Prime Da Switch game deals at Amazon from $17
- Amazon Prime Day Xbox game sale from $5 (50% off)
- Amazon Prime Day PlayStation game sale from $10 (50% off)
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Metroid Dread $39 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $20 (Reg. $30)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Scarlet $43 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $39 (Reg. $60)
- Alan Wake Remastered eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Triangle Strategy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $23 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Battle Network $51 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $44 (Reg. $70)
- Clip on-page coupon
- Stray $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
