iPhone 14 Plus starts at $730 as Woot discounts pristine refurbished models (Save $169)

Woot today is now offering the best prices yet on refurbished Apple iPhone 14 Plus smartphones. Available in unlocked condition across several different capacities and colors, the 128GB model kicks off the savings at $729.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from its usual $899 price tag, today’s offer lands with $169 in savings attached. It’s only the second chance to save on the handset period, and a first for the 128GB capacity. The savings also continue over to the 512GB model, which drops from the usual $1,099 price tag down to a new all-time low of $809.99. This is $20 under our previous mention and only the second offer.

iPhone 14 Plus is not only part of Apple’s latest lineup of smartphones, but is an entirely new addition to the fold that replaced the mini side of the stable. Everything comes centered around a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Face ID of course makes the cut, and is joined by a dual camera system with 12 MP main sensor that’s backed by a front camera with TrueDepth – all of which are backed by Apple’s Photonic Engine for capturing even better pictures. There are some entirely new features like the onboard satellite connectivity for emergency SOS, as well as crash detection. Includes a 90-day warranty.

One thing to note about this listing is that while you’re looking at refurbished units, Woot is backing the iPhone 14 Plus models by mentioning that these units come in pristine condition. They’re factory reconditioned, and are said to have “no visible scratches or blemishes and appear practically brand new.” There’s still that 90-day warranty we mentioned above for some added peace of mind, too.

A perfect pairing to the Woot discounts, Amazon is currently marking down nearly every single style of Apple’s official MagSafe Silicone case. Available across six different colorways, each model drops from the usual $49 going rate in order to start at just $31. These premium covers add a bit of protection to your handset while also wrapping it in a premium silicone that’ll change the look of your device along the way.

iPhone 14 Plus features:

iPhone 14 Plus. Think big with a larger 6.7-inch display and all-day battery life.² Capture stunning photos in low light and bright light with the new dual-camera system. Get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU for lightning-fast performance. Superfast 5G cellular. Industry-leading durability features with Ceramic Shield and water resistance.

