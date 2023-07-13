Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro wasn’t on sale for Prime Day, but now it’s $150 off

One of the few Apple products that didn’t get in on the Prime Day savings, Amazon is now rolling out a few rare chances to save on the latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. With varying discounts rolling out to every single storage capacities, the savings kickoff with the Wi-Fi 1TB configuration at $999 shipped. Down from $1,099 in both styles, today’s offer arrives with $100 in savings attached. It’s the first discount we’ve seen in months and now matching the best price of the year. We also break down the four other storage capacities on sale below, which all start from $749.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Other M2 iPad Pro capacity discounts:

Regardless of which M2 iPad size you do end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89. That’s the second-best price to date at $40 off, while also landing within $5 of the best discount we’ve ever seen.

M2 iPad Pro features:

Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

