Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 ANC headphones are now an even better buy at $289 (Reg. $380)

Earlier this spring, we took a hands-on look at the new Sennheiser Momentum 4 and walked away quite impressed. These would be an instant recommendation if not for the higher price tag, but today Amazon is stepping in to help make the ANC cans a touch more affordable. Fashionably late to the Prime Day party, these headphones are now dropping down to $288.70 shipped, you’re now looking at the best price in months from that usual $380 price tag. The $91 in savings are the best we’ve seen since back in April when it landed at $265, while also marking the second-best discount of the year. The new Momentum 4 make for a step forward from Sennheiser with improved sound quality and active noise cancellation. All of that comes packed into a premium build that’s a bit less stylized than we’ve seen before, but with the signature fabric accenting that has been a staple of its latest releases. You’re also looking at notable 60-hour battery life to go alongside the pair of internal 42mm drivers that are backed by both Bluetooth and wired USB-C audio. Our launch coverage breaks down the rest of the experience, too.

One of the main takeaways in our hands-on review for the Momuntum 4 was how well they stacked up against Apple’s flagship headphones. But if you’re looking to really see what the Cupertino company brings to the table, AirPods Max are on sale right now and for the best price of the year at that. Courtesy of a pristine refurbished condition discount via Woot, the savings today are still live from Prime Day where we saw the best price of the year land at $370. Those $179 in savings arrive in several colors to deliver one of the best hi-fi experiences on the market for less.

But lets say that you love bass. The new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones will surely be well worth checking out with a dedicated slider on the side that lets you manually adjust the low-end of your music. I just recently took a hands-on look at the new ANC cans, remarking on just how booming the bass can get.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 features:

Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM range sets the standard for sophisticated listening with superior sound. The new MOMENTUM 4 Wireless once again raises the bar – delivering superior sound quality with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort. Listen your way thanks to features including Transparency Mode, Built-in EQ, and a new Sound Personalization feature. Calls also sound more natural thanks to an advanced digital beamforming microphone system with automatic wind noise suppression.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!