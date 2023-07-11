AirPods Max land at the best price of the year at $370 following $179 refurb discount

The best price of the year has now arrived on Apple’s latest AirPods Max. Well, if you don’t mind going with a refurbished offering, that is. Now courtesy of Woot through the end of the day, the retailer is offering Apple’s flagship headphones for $369.99 Prime shipped in one of four colors. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from $549, you’re now looking at $179 in savings to deliver a new 2023 low. We really haven’t seen any refurbished discounts this year, and the last notable one was back over the holiday season last year at $20 less. Even so, this is matching the second-best discount yet. Those who want a new condition pair will also find them at Amazon for $449.99 in several styles, delivering $99 in savings.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

One thing to note about this listing is that while you’re looking at refurbished units, Woot is backing the AirPods Max by mentioning that these units come in pristine condition. They’re factory reconditioned, and are said to have “no visible scratches or blemishes and appear practically brand new.” There’s still that 90-day warranty we mentioned above for some added peace of mind, too.

You could instead go with the newer AirPods Pro 2, which take on more of a true wireless design than the over-ear build of the AirPods Max above. Packed into that different form-factor is the new inclusion of an adaptive transparency mode, as well as improved ANC and audio fidelity. But then there’s also the all-new charging case which packs integrated Find My support, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. All of which makes the $199 sale price of AirPods Pro 2 a bit more compelling for those who don’t need a more capable listening experience.

Alongside all of the other Apple deals now live for Prime Day, we’re also tracking the best prices of the year on its more affordable earbuds. Right now, all-time lows have arrived on AirPods 3 at $139 to go alongside an even lower price tag on AirPods 2 at just $89.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

