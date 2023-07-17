Today’s best iOS game and app deals: About Love and Hate 2, Lock Notes Pro, and more

We have now collected all of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to kick off another work week. Just be sure to also scope out the price drops we are tracking on iPhone 12 Pro Max as well as Apple AirTags, and everything else you’ll find in our dedicated deal hub. As the apps themselves, highlight offers include titles like Everybody’s RPG, Lock Notes Pro, Cultist Simulator, Traffix: City Rush, About Love and Hate 2, Blown Away: Secret of the Wind, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Vostok — Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blown Away: Secret of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Lanota – Music game with story: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blink – Quick Memo + Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My City : Dentist Visit: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Paper Chaser’s: $9 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ShutterCast: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brain School Old: $0.50 (Reg. $6)

Mac: WSwitch for Smart Switches: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: File List Export: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: ReceiptBox: $3 (Reg. $5)

About Love and Hate 2 features:

Never press the red button. Everybody knows that. By some mishap, HATE’s kid trips the red button and disappears immediately. And thus LOVE and HATE set off again, this time to find the careless child. Stay calm, think, and train your grey cells. With the power of LOVE and the energy of HATE, you steer the two main characters through airy heights, dark castles and endless expanses. Look forward to a reunion with LOVE, HATE, and of course the OTHER ONES.

