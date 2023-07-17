Today’s best game deals: Octopath Traveler II $40, Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate $40, more

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on Octopath Traveler II. You can now score physical copies for Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4 and 5 at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon including Prime Day for a solid 33% in savings. Today’s deal marks one of only a few times we have seen it down this low since release. The sequel delivers on much of the same modern-retro vibes, pulling heavy inspiration both in terms of visuals and gameplay from the golden era of 8- and 16-bit RPGs. Players begin their adventure as one of eight travelers, each of which with unique origin stories, motivations, and skillsets. “The story takes place in Solistia, where diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish,” but your path through it all is entirely up to you to carve out. Head below for a closer look at more of today’s best game deals.
