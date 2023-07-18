Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Pro Camera by Moment, iWriter, Depello, more

Your Tuesday morning collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Joining today’s software offers, we are also tracking solid deals on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro and a rare discount on Apple TV 4K alongside everything else right here. Highlight app offers include titles like Pro Camera by Moment, Cultist Simulator, Juno: New Origins, iWriter, Depello, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spectre Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Juno: New Origins: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SimplePlanes: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: WSwitch for Smart Switches: $3 (Reg. $4)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Vostok — Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blown Away: Secret of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $2)

Pro Camera by Moment features:

Pro Camera by Moment is the manual camera app that gives you pro level controls at an affordable price. It brings us closer to what we love about our DSLR and mirrorless cameras – lighting controls, smoother video, longer exposures, better focus, and richer sounds. If you are looking for a powerful and easy to use camera app, Pro Camera is for you. We make it fast and intuitive to switch between controls, dial in your shot, and keep shooting. Our video controls rival what you’d find in expensive apps, while our photo controls offer the simplicity of changing and locking in the settings you like.

