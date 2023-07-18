Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta Origins $30 low, Pokémon Snap, TMNT Cowabunga LE, more

As part of its Gamer Goodies Level 2 sale, Woot is now offering some notable price drops on Nintendo Switch games including a rare deal on Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. This spin-off origin story regularly carries a $60 price tag and is currently on sale at Amazon for $40, but you can land a physical copy via Woot for $29.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Players take a journey into the Avalon Forest as Cereza – a young Bayonetta – alongside her very first demon, Cheshire. Tasked with gaining the power to save her mother, players take control of both Cereza and Cheshire across a series of painterly environments with “fully narrated story scenes are told through the vibrantly illustrated pages of a storybook.” It delivers an interesting puzzle action adventure experience whether you played the main line Bayonetta games or not if you ask me. Head below for more of today’s console game deals.
Hangover Prime Day game deals:
- Amazon Prime Day Switch game deals at Amazon from $17
- Amazon Prime Day Xbox game sale from $5 (50% off)
- Amazon Prime Day PlayStation game sale from $10 (50% off)
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Ubisoft eShop summer sale up to 70% off
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $5 (Reg. $30)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $20 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $44.50 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $20 (Reg. $30)
- Alan Wake Remastered eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS5 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $40 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic $5 (Reg. $10)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $35 (Reg. $50)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary $19 (Reg. $40)
- Stray $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
