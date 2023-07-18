Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta Origins $30 low, Pokémon Snap, TMNT Cowabunga LE, more

As part of its Gamer Goodies Level 2 sale, Woot is now offering some notable price drops on Nintendo Switch games including a rare deal on Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. This spin-off origin story regularly carries a $60 price tag and is currently on sale at Amazon for $40, but you can land a physical copy via Woot for $29.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Players take a journey into the Avalon Forest as Cereza – a young Bayonetta – alongside her very first demon, Cheshire. Tasked with gaining the power to save her mother, players take control of both Cereza and Cheshire across a series of painterly environments with “fully narrated story scenes are told through the vibrantly illustrated pages of a storybook.” It delivers an interesting puzzle action adventure experience whether you played the main line Bayonetta games or not if you ask me. Head below for more of today’s console game deals. 

