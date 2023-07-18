Logitech’s official G PRO headset for Meta Quest 2 VR hits new $59 all-time low (41% off)

Amazon is now offering the official Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset for Oculus Quest 2 (now known as Meta Quest 2) at $58.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is 41% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal undercuts our previous mention by $12 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at an “official over-ear audio solution for Oculus (Meta) Quest 2” here – it is also sold directly on the Meta site. The Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset was designed in tandem with “the world’s leading esports pros” to deliver an optimal gaming experience for the Meta Quest 2 VR platform. Featuring an aluminum fork and steel-reinforced headband alongside memory foam leatherette ear pads, this set also includes a custom-length cable for the right fit with the headset as well as passive noise isolation to block distractions around you when needed. Head below for more details.

Today’s deal on the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset comes in at well below the Anker Soundcore VR P10 Wireless Gaming Earbuds for Meta Quest 2 that sell for $80. And when it comes to official solutions for the VR headset, today’s deal delivers one of the best and most affordable options from one of the better brands in the third-party gaming accessory space.

Check out our review the Meta Quest 2 itself and for the rest of your gaming needs, head over to our dedicated hub. You’ll find all of today’s best console game deals as well as rare deals on Thrustmaster’s new ESWAP XR Pro Xbox Series X controllers and our first look at the new GameSir Xbox/PC controller with anti-drift Hall Effect sticks and paintable faceplates.

Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset for Meta Quest 2:

The official over-ear audio solution for Oculus Quest 2. Designed with the world’s leading esports pros.

Custom-length cable and passive noise isolation let you fully immerse into the VR world with no outside distractions.

Designed specifically for the optimal gaming experience, delivering amazingly clear and precise sound imaging for the breathtaking VR experience.

Soft and light premium materials for unmatched comfort during long gaming sessions. Enjoy your VR world completely and continuously.

Built to last with aluminum fork and steel-reinforced headband. Premium minimalist feel and aesthetic.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!