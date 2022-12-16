Nintendo adds Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Virtua Fighter, more to SEGA Switch Online library

Nintendo took to its official Twitter feed late yesterday evening to announce the next batch of new SEGA Switch Online titles. In its efforts to continually bring additional value to the more expensive Expansion Pass Switch Online library that delivers both N64 and Genesis titles on-demand to subscribers (alongside other perks like the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe booster courses that were just expanded), some notable new Genesis classics have arrived. Head below for a closer look.

New SEGA Switch Online games arrive

Alongside the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe booster courses that just landed, we have mostly recently featured additions to Nintendo’s online service in the form of the original Earthworm Jim as well as a slew of N64 Mario Party games and special versions of 3 classic SNES Kirby titles. But the most exciting addition still on the horizon would have to be the beloved James Bond FPS, GoldenEye 007 Nintendo announced at the last major Direct showcase – it will also make its way to Xbox Game Pass as well.

As for today, Nintendo is looking towards its Expansion Pass SEGA Genesis library with four new “power-packed games” including Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Columns, and Virtua Fighter – all of which are now playable for subscribers of Nintendo’s Switch Online Expansion Pass.

While you can score this one (as well as most of the other SEGA Switch Online games) on the new SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console, the headliner here, for me at least, would be the classic arcade-style beat’em up, Golden Axe II. Here’s a quick synopses of what you’re in for:

The Lord of Darkness, Dark Guld, has arisen again. Wielding the famous Golden Axe, he has destroyed entire countries with his evil clan, forcing the world into chaos. Once again, three brave warriors stand up to face the oppressors, and won’t rest until the Golden Axe is returned to its rightful place.

Once you have checked out the new SEGA Switch Online games, here's the latest footage from the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie and be sure to dive into the new Nintendo eShop holiday sales with titles starting from $2.

