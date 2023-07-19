CASETiFY summer sale up to 20% off: Rare deals on steel Apple Watch bands, smartphone cases, more

Deals on CASETiFY’s popular collection of iPhone 14 cases as well as models for Galaxy and Google Pixel handsets really don’t come around all that often. While we do see some holiday offers go live on the site from time-to-time, it is now running a notable summer sale to give folks a chance to refresh their smartphone vibes at a discount. The sale also includes a range of its AirPods cases and Apple Watch bands we don’t see go on sale nearly as often as well. Be sure to head below for a closer look at the CASETiFY summer sale before it ends as well as a rare deal on its stainless steel Apple Watch band, the discount code you’ll need to score it, and more.

CASETiFY summer sale

You’ll find everything eligible for the sale on this page – take note of the device selector and color options on the left hand side of the page to zero-in on the gear you’re after.

The sale works like this: you can score 10% off any single item or 20% off with the purchase of 2 items when you apply code SUMMER23 during checkout. This, unfortunately and as per usual, excludes the brand’s Co-Lab capsules like the new Spider-Man and Evangelion gear we featured and reviewed recently.

However, you can knock the price of the stainless steel Apple Watch bands in all colors and sizes that launched earlier this year. The regularly $95 metal bracelets elevate the look of your Apple smartwatch to something more akin to what you might see from a proper horology brand if you ask me and are now seeing some relatively rare price drops. Adding two of them to your cart will knock the total down from $190 to $152 shipped for example, but you can also mix and match with the various smartphone cases you’ll find on this page or just grab one at 10% off too.

Be sure to browse through the entire CASETiFY summer sale section right here to scope its massive collection of designs – here’s our hands-on review of its iPhone 14 Bounce case as well.

CASETiFY Stainless Steel 3-Link Band features:

Crafted with high-grade 316L Stainless Steel, one of the most high quality material for a high-end watch, our 3-Link Watch Band is supremely durable and resilient, it features an exceptionally brushed finish that is water, sweat and corrosion resistant, letting your watch always looking as good as new. The Stainless Steel 3-link Watch Band has a refined silhouette inspired by classic watch band design and is engineered to be a comfortable fit on your wrist. The sophisticated design is a fit for any occasion.

