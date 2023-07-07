CASETiFY teams up with Evangelion to launch new collection of Unit iPhone 14 cases, NERV MagSafe chargers, more

CASETiFY today is announcing a collection of Apple accessories I never thought we’d get. In what has to be one of its best collaborations yet, the new CASETiFY Evangelion lineup comes packed with themed cases that let you deck out your iPhone 14 in Eva Unit designs, as well as MagSafe charging stands, novel AirPods covers, and much more.

CASETiFY brings Evangelion mecha designs to your iPhone 14

Titled the PROJECT-CSTF collection, the latest CASETiFY collaboration is tapping into one of the most popular anime series around. Scratch that, one of the most popular franchise period. There have been themed Schtick razors, Tamagotchis, and even bullet trains repping Evangelion, and now you can add iPhone cases onto the list.

Delivering theming around all things Shinji Ikari, NERV, and Toyko-3, the latest collaboration is one of the most expansive yet. Because this is CASETiFY, we’ll start with the iPhone 14 cases. This time around all of the usual form-factors are getting plenty of new designs.

The cases really do give us far more than the basics though. There are styles for each of the pilots, including Shinji, Asuka, and Rei, but also their corresponding Eva Units and so much more. That would have been enough right there for most fans of the series, but you’ll also find some NERV models as well as a case for each of the mysterious members of Seele. The variety here is really lovely, and even gives the Angles some love with CASETiFY’s unique Puffy case.

CASETiFY has been doing everything it can over the past few collaborations to be known for more than just iPhone cases, and its new Evangelion collection is doing the best job yet at driving that idea home. Easily one of my favorite additions to the lineup has to be the brand’s latest AirPods Pro cover. The accessory wraps your earbuds in a Eva Unit 1 design that on its own is already as cool as it gets. But pull up the back of the head to remove the AirPods, and you’ll find that CASETiFY has included a second cover that is perfectly themed as an Entry Plug from the series.

It’s just too good and some next-level theming. Honestly, it might be a little unfair just how good this AirPods cover is. There’s the right amount of inspiration from the source material, as well as the perfect mix of silly and practical designs.

CASETiFY is also launching a new MagSafe dock as part of the Evangelion collection that is frankly one of the coolest accessories I have ever seen for iPhone, period. Themed around one of the hanger cages from NERV HQ, the stand practically turns your smartphone into an Eva Unit. It has one of the more detailed builds I’ve seen from an accessory, with the company going as far to even turn the integrated MagSafe charger into one of the umbilical cable connectors.

I won’t spoil too much from my full review, but I adore just how well made the MagSafe stand is, on top of just how well it executes on the theming. Though the best part is that it supports Apple’s StandBy mode, so I won’t even have to choose between having an expertly themed iPhone dock and one with all of the features.

CASETiFY’s latest collection launches July 20

The new CASETiFY Evangelion collection will be officially hitting store shelves later in the month on July 20. Though ahead of time, you can head over to the official online storefront and put your name on the waitlist in order to score some early access to the lineup.

As per usual with these limited-edition collaborations, once the cases sell out, they’re gone. So if any of the new Evangelion accessories from CASETiFY do catch your eye, best to make sure you have the priority access locked in and be ready for the drop later on in the month. We’ll be getting our hands on some of the accessories hopefully before launch day, so stay tuned for a review of what the company has in store for fans this time around. Otherwise, you can just go check out everything on the landing page over at CASETiFY’s official site.

9to5Toys’ Take

It feels like every single time CASETiFY comes back with another collaboration, the company outdoing its previous releases. The last time I checked in with the brand, I was waxing poetic about its Spider-Man series, and before that the covers from The Mandalorian. Putting both of those to shame, at least in my eyes, the brand is now out with easily its most cohesive collection yet.

I got sent the press materials for this lineup last week, and I have been practically vibrating with excitement since. Evangelion is one of my favorite pieces of media of all-time, and getting a case collection from CASETiFY feels a little too perfect. Especially with how good the whole assortment turned out.

I’ve never seen a brand understand the assignment as well as CASETiFY did this time. Whoever behind the scenes was in charge with designing the collaboration has delivered in ways I could have only dreamed of. The new CASETiFY Evangelion collection doesn’t just deliver on the basics, but goes above and beyond to offer cases for casual enjoyers of the mecha anime, but also hardcore fans like myself. I would have been happy with just a few covers for each of the Eva Units and their respective pilots, but we’re getting so much more.

The company sent over some of the new releases, and I’ve been over the moon getting to check them out ahead of time. The full review will be coming later this month on July 20, when the CASETiFY Evangelion collection officially goes up for sale.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

