Amazon’s all-new Omni 4K smart Fire TVs back at Prime Day lows from $400, more from $130

Joining today’s deals on its Fire TV streaming sticks, Amazon is also now bring back some Prime Day offers on its 4K Fire TV displays. While the invitation request-only Prime Day offer on the smaller 43-inch variant at $100 is no longer available (it was very hard to score one over Prime Day anyway), some of its latest Omni models have now returned to the best prices we have tracked at up to $200 off alongside ongoing deals on the affordable 2-Series variants that launched late last year with deals starting from $130 shipped. Head below for a closer look at the Amazon smart Fire TV offers.

Amazon 4K smart Fire TV deals:

The Amazon models can make for some notable bang for your buck options for folks that don’t require the latest bells and whistles. But if you prefer to stray away from its smart Fire TV options, this morning’s all-time low on Hisense’s 120Hz VRR U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV is a solid option alongside this deal on a 75-inch TCL variant at under $500.

All-new Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series features:

Stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) – Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors.

Advanced HDR – Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported.

Adaptive Brightness – Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

Bolder contrast – Experience deeper darks and brighter whites with full array local dimming in 64 individual zones enhancing contrast.

Fire TV Ambient Experience – Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!