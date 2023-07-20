God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle with rarely discounted gray camo gamepad $550 ($85 off)

God of War Ragnarök PlayStation 5

Walmart is offering a notable PS5 bundle for folks looking to score a new console. You can grab the official PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle with an extra grey camouflage DualSense controller for $549.99 shipped. This console bundle typically fetches $560 with the one controller it comes with, but if you add in the value of the bonus extra gamepad (the gray camo model fetches a premium – launch details here), you’re looking at a total value of $635. Today’s deal saves you a solid $85 for the best deal we can find on any PS5 at the moment from a trusted retailer. While we did see deals on both DualSense controllers and the God of War Ragnarök Bundle at Amazon in the past, the gray camouflage model almost never goes on sale and this bundle delivers some notable overall value for folks looking to score a new machine before Spider-Man 2 launches in October. Head below for more details. 

You’re looking at the standard edition disc version of Sony’s flagship console with all of the usual fixings alongside a copy of one of the best games on the platform, God of War Ragnarök – you can score the game on its own for $32 in digital form right here. You’re also getting an extra DualSense gamepad in the form of the regularly $75 gray camo model that launched in September of last year. 

Just keep mind, Microsoft has said that a new PS5 Slim console will be launching without an attached disc drive sometime this year at $400 alongside the PS5 streaming handheld Sony debuted previously at $300. And if you’re looking to upgrade the PS5 you already have, check out the deals we are tracking on the new WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P SSD and Samsung’s 7,450MB/s 990 PRO 2TB heatsink SSD

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle features:

  • Embark on an epic and heartfelt journey alongside Kratos and Atreus with the PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle.
  • Bundle includes: PlayStation 5 console, DualSense Wireless Controller, Base, HDMI Cable, AC power cord, USB cable, God of War Ragnarok full game voucher
  • DualSense Wireless Controller integration: Feel your journey through the Norse realms, made possible by immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality.
  • Stunning visuals: Bask in the beautiful worlds you travel through, brought to life by stunning art direction and arresting attention to detail. Behold enhanced reflections, lighting and shadows, as well as increased geometric detail and enhanced deformable snow.

