Polk Audio Signa Bluetooth sound bars and wireless subs start from $169 ($160 off, new low)

If you didn’t get a chance to upgrade your home theater audio during Prime Day, you still have a chance to score a new all-time low on the Polk Audio Signa S4 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer. The regularly $399 setup is now selling for $239 shipped at Amazon to deliver a solid 40% in savings. Not only are you keeping $160 in your pocket, but this is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since release. The Dolby Atmos 3.1.2 sound bar features a 7-driver array alongside a dedicated full-range center channel and a 5.9-inch wireless subwoofer. The slimline 2.36-inch main speaker unit won’t take up a ton of space and also features Bluetooth so you can stream tunes from your smart devices in between movies and TV shows, effectively allowing it to double as a general home speaker. More details below.

If you can make do with a less powerful setup, you can save some cash with the Polk Audio Signa S2 system. This one also includes a Bluetooth-enabled sound bar and wireless subwoofer setup, just with far less overall power and without the Dolby Atmos support. But it is also marked down on Amazon to $169 shipped from the usual $249 to deliver the second-best price we have tracked this year. It features “five powerful full-range drivers,” wireless music streaming, and all the cables you’ll need to get started, including HDMI.

Elsewhere in home entertainment center deals, Amazon’s all-new Omni 4K smart Fire TVs are back at Prime Day lows from $400 alongside its Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa remote at $30. This morning also saw Hisense’s 120Hz VRR U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV hit the $799 Amazon low and don’t miss this rare deal on Apple TV 4K.

Polk Audio Signa S4 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar features:

The Signa S4 with an upgraded 7-driver array and a dedicated full-range center channel delivers True 3D Surround Sound (Dolby Atmos 3.1.2 certified) and the 5.9″ sub. In addition to L/R Tweeters (0.98″), (2) Racetrack Mid Drivers (4.7″ x 1.57″) and a 0.98″ Center, the left/right elevation speakers (2.59″) utilize Atmos’ height channels for an immersive 3D sound over your head. At par with any mid- to high-range sound bars available in the market. At 2.36″ tall, the Signa S4 fits most spaces – easily wall-mount it or place in front of your TV. It won’t block your TV’s bottom edge or IR remote sensor.

