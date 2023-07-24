Razer’s battlestation-worthy RGB DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard just dropped to $160

After seeing the launch of its new more affordable V4 BlackWidow models last week, Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on the Razer DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard. Now down at $159.99 shipped, this regularly $200 keyboard is at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low outside of a brief stint down at $150. It features low-profile linear Red optical switches that have “shorter actuation height for reduced key travel, backed by a 70-million keystroke lifespan.” All housed inside of the aluminum top plate build, you’ll also find laser-etched keycaps with a HyperGuard coating to prevent wear and tear over time alongside the multi-function roller button that can be configured to control brightness, volume, and more. The usual Razer Chroma RGB action is also in place, allowing gamers to customize each key with over 16.8 million colors and effects – “including dynamic lighting for hundreds of Chroma-integrated games.” More details below.

If you’re not impressed with the Razer model above or are just looking for something more budget-friendly, the ongoing ASUS Amazon sale is worth a look. Including everything from mice and mouse pads to headsets and more, there are also a series of mechanical gaming keyboards on tap with prices starting from $80 shipped across a series of different switch types, sizes, and styles. Everything is detailed for you in our previous coverage.

But while we are talking Razer, be sure to check out this ongoing price drop on its Leviathan V2 soundbar and the all-new Stream Controller X while it’s down at its best price yet. On the console side of things, the brand also recently unleashed its new official skin sets, allowing gamers to customize their Microsoft and Sony machines with a range of different designs at well under rate price of the official plate options. They are now up for sale at Amazon starting from $35.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard features:

Low-Profile Linear Optical Switches: Perform quicker keystrokes with all-new switches that have a shorter actuation height for reduced key travel, backed by a 70-million keystroke lifespan for long-lasting performance

Ultra-Slim Casing with Durable Aluminum Top Plate: The keyboard’s slim profile ensures neutral hand positioning for long hours of use with little strain, while its aluminum alloy top plate provides greater durability with a satisfying heft

Laser-Etched Keycaps with HyperGuard Coating: Greater protection against wear and tear compared to regular keycaps

Multi-Function Roller and Media Button: Configure them to pause, play, skip and tweak everything from brightness to volume

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!