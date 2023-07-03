Razer’s new Stream Controller X sees first discount since spring launch at $131

Earlier in the year, Razer threw its hat into the ring to take on the likes of Elgato and release its own programmable streaming and gaming accessory. The new Razer Stream Controller X debuts as the brand’s new flagship battlestation upgrade, and is now seeing its first discount courtesy of Amazon. Normally retailing for $150, today’s offer drops the accessory down to $131.37 shipped. It’s the only chance to save since first hitting store shelves back in April and arriving at a new all-time low with $19 in savings attached. The new Razer Stream Controller X brings 15 customizable buttons to your desktop setup, be it for Mac or PC. Clearly geared towards the latter though, this controller will help you streamline your Twitch streaming setup, on top of tailoring a more convenient experience for controlling your PC. Each of the buttons features its own display that can be customized on top of just being configured perform set actions, trigger macros, and more. Our launch coverage details everything else you’ll need to know, as well.

Of course, Razer wasn’t the first company to the stream controller market. The folks over at Elgato were something of pioneers to the form-factor, and its new Stream Deck MK.2 is still one of the best options on the market. If you’re not already in Razer’s ecosystem, this might be a better addition to your workstation It clocks in with a more expensive $150 price tag and the same 15-key layout, but has a more robust app that we’ve even found to be a notable macOS companion. To that end, we recently took a hands-on look and found it to be as compelling of an accessory for use with Macs as it is PCs.

Alternatively, the $73.57 Elgato Stream Deck Mini is a great way to deliver similar functionality into your setup for less. Down from $100, you’re looking at 24% in savings while beating the previous discount by $4. This one steps down to only six macro keys, but you’re looking at much of the same customization otherwise. It does ditch the newfound features on the MK.2 model though, so you’ll have to rely on USB-A.

Razer Stream Controller X features:

Create handy shortcuts for streaming, video editing, music production, and more. Control your apps, lights, audio, and more with a few simple taps, and enjoy easy visual navigation with customizable icons. Go live or be ready to create at the push of a key. Create the ultimate shortcut by linking any number of actions to one button, triggering them consecutively or simultaneously.

