Razer’s new cast vinyl PS5 and Xbox Series S|X console skins now live on Amazon from $35

Razer unwrapped its new collection of console skins for PlayStation 5 and Xbox users at the tail end of last month, and we are now starting to see the entire collection come available on Amazon for the first time. Once an option relegated to smaller brands and less than legal console shell replacements, the new Razer Vinyl Console Skins allow gamers to add some personality to their otherwise stark white or black current-generation Microsoft and Sony gaming machines. Head below for a closer look.

Razer Vinyl Console Skins for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

The collection of Razer Vinyl Console Skins includes six designs for PlayStation 5 digital and disc versions, the Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Ranging from icy geometric patterns and a dark hive honeycomb to black camo and carbon fiber, anyone looking to add some extra personality to their machine or are just trying to match the color scheme in the gaming room will want to take a peek here.

The skins for the larger machines obviously come in at slightly more, while the digital PS5 and Series S won’t cost you quite as much. If you want the skin package that includes one for your controller, you’ll need to go straight to Razer for the time being, but the console-only covers are live on Amazon:

Razer Vinyl Console Skin PS5 Digital $40

Razer Vinyl Console Skin PS5 Disc $60

Razer Vinyl Console Skin Series S $35

With textured finishes, no-heat installations, and a premium cast vinyl design that comes in as thin as a sheet of paper, take a closer look at what to expect below:

Go loud and proud or fly below the radar; customize the gear with a Razer Skin that fits different personalities.

Made of premium cast vinyl and built to take the hits and keep going—capable of withstanding the hazards of daily use to keep the device looking sharp.

Thoughtfully designed for simple installation without tools or heat, these skins are quick and easy to apply while being safe to remove without leftover residue or damage.

Features textured finishes to provide greater tactility for control or increased smoothness for comfort

Razer Skins are designed and manufactured by Razer in California

For more details on the rest of the Razer Vinyl Console Skins lineup, head over to our launch coverage.

