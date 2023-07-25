Amazon’s latest Kindle gets the kids reading for $80 (33% off), or Paperwhite at $115

If you’re looking to promote more reading with the kids, then today’s Kindle deal is worth a look. Amazon is now offering its latest model Kindle Kids down at $79.99 shipped in all three designs. The regularly $120 reader is now 33% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. The $40 in savings here comes very close to the limited $75 offer we tracked over Prime Day and delivers the lowest we have tracked otherwise. Amazon launched its upgraded base model Kindle Kids edition back in fall 2022 with “2x the storage and longer battery life” alongside a year of Amazon Kids+ content and that fantastic 2-year warranty with replacement guarantee (if they break it, Amazon will replace it for free). Parental controls join the adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, and “unlimited access to thousands of books and hundreds of audiobooks” for the first year. Head below for more deals and details.

We also spotted a notable deal on the enhanced Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition at $114.99 shipped. Down from the regular $170, this is 32% off and one of the lowest prices we have tracked – it comes within $10 of the Prime Day offer. You’ll receive much of the same content and warranty guarantee on this one but with Amazon’s higher-end and larger 6.8-inch Paperwhite display.

If you’re looking to score yourself a tablet or to get the kids started in the Apple world, our iPad hub is where you ned to be. The latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is still starting at $1,049 and iPad Air 5 all-time lows are still kicking from $500 shipped just for starters. Everything else is waiting for you right here.

Amazon Kindle Kids features:

Great value – Kindle Kids (2022 release) now with an upgraded high-resolution display, 2x the storage, and longer battery life. Includes a cover, 1 year of Amazon Kids+, and 2-year warranty – up to $209 value.

Amazon Kids+ is a subscription designed for kids aged 3-12 to safely learn, grow, and explore. On Kindle, kids can have unlimited access to thousands of books, and hundreds of audiobooks. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Establish healthy reading habits – kids read, on average, more than an hour a day when they sit down with their Kindle.

Kindle Kids is purpose-built for reading (not a toy)—no apps, videos, or games.

Now with a 300 ppi high-resolution, glare-free display for sharper text and images.

