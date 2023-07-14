iPad Air 5 all-time lows return after Prime Day now starting from $500 (Up to $119 off)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 on sale for one of the first times this year. Discounted for the first time since back in April, right now the 64GB Wi-Fi model is down to $499.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $599, you’re looking at $99 in savings and a match of the second-best price of all-time at within $1 of the all-time low. There’s also the same savings to be had on the elevated 256GB capacities as well as additional discounts on the Wi-Fi + cellular models at $119 off, too.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more details on this iPad Air deal and how it compares to the rest of the iPadOS stable.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory to pair with the lead iPad Air deal.

The early Prime Day Apple discounts are beginning to go live early, as all-time lows arrive on all of our favorite Cupertino company’s latest releases. This morning saw one of the best offers of the summer season go live, as Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air lands at its best price to date with $120 in savings attached at $979.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

