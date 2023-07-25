Heads-up streamers/power users: Elgato’s Stream Deck pedal controller just fell to $70

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is $20 or 22% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest price we have tracked since release last year outside of a couple deals at $65 surrounding the holiday season last year. Made to work in tandem with the brand’s workstation Stream Deck controllers we love or not, it provides one more way to control your setup and keep your hands free to run other gear. The foot switch provides three customizable pedals to further control apps, tools, and to trigger “single or multiple actions, go live, mute mic, toggle cameras, and much more.” It works alongside Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and others as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If the foot switch option above isn’t of interest, check out the Elgato Stream Deck Mini. This is the most affordable point of entry into the brand’s unique little LCD-equipped controller triggers, you can land one for $64.99 shipped at Amazon right now, down from the regular $80. This one provides six switches and much of the macro control you see on its larger, newer, and more pricey options (many of which are detailed below).

And while we are talking Elgato, it’s largest Stream Deck controller XL is still on sale for $200, or $50 off the going rate alongside an ongoing price drop on Razer’s competitor model at $131. Then dive into our hands-on review of the Stream Deck MK.2 and launch details on the latest touchscreen-equipped model in the lineup, the new Stream Deck Plus.

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal features:

3 Customizable Pedals: Control apps, tools and platforms.

One-Touch, Hands-Free: Instantly trigger single or multiple actions, go live, mute mic, toggle cameras, and much more.

Interchangeable Springs, Heavy-Duty Chassis: Adjust pedal pressure, tap with confidence.

Powerful Plugins: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.

Stream Deck Store: Download plugins, icons, thousands of royalty-free tracks, SFX, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!