Take your setup next level with the 32 LCD keys on Elgato’s Stream Deck XL at $200 ($50 off)

If you’re looking to amp up your battlestation, WFH setup, or just bring some customizable control to your desktop, Amazon is now offering a notable deal on the Elgato Stream Deck XL. The largest and arguably most capable model in the lineup has now dropped from the regular $250 down to $199.99 shipped. This is a solid $50 in savings while also matching our previous mention and the Amazon 2023 at the same time. While it might not be the newer next-generation model with the smaller touchscreen and rotary knobs, nor is it the more affordable $150 MK.2 model we loved after going hands-on, it does provide even more customizable keys (32 to be exact), each boasting their own little LCD display. Whether it’s getting work done on Mac, automating your stream/podcast, or just amping up the gaming rig, each key be customized to handle a plethora of actions (or multiple tasks with a single push) – “change scenes, launch media, switch cameras, tweak lighting, adjust audio, post tweets – anything.” Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, the 32 macro keys found on the larger XL model comes at more of a premium than the smaller more compact Stream Decks. The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 fetches $150, but if you scoop up the classic model with the same number of keys you can land one for $120 shipped right now on Amazon.

Elsewhere in battlestation deals, we saw Razer’s RGB DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard go on sale this morning to join an ongoing deal on the brand’s Leviathan V2 soundbar. Just be sure to scope out the brand new Razer BlackWidow V4 and V4 X keyboards that just debuted last week starting from a more affordable $130 list. Our launch coverage details everything you need to know and the rest of the related announcements/price drops are waiting in our PC gaming deal hub.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Improve the quality of online broadcasts with this Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller. The included app makes it easy to assign custom functions to the 32 touch-sensitive keys for easy access to actions and effects. This Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller is compatible with a variety of popular live streaming services.

