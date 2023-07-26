ESR’s new MagSafe Power Bank with stand doubles as a wallet at all-time low of $45

If you’re looking to slim down the iPhone accessories in your everyday carry, the new ESR MagSafe Battery and Wallet is a perfect solution with its 3-in-1 design. It’s also a more affordable accessory thanks to an Amazon sale today, which drops the recent release down to $44.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $66, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings while beating our previous mention by $5. Oh, and did we mention this is a new all-time low? Because now is your chance to score the best price yet.

This new release from ESR may be its most compelling yet, bundling in a MagSafe battery pack with wallet. The power bank sports a 5,000mAh capacity and is complemented by room for a pair of bank cards or IDs. It’ll snap right onto the back of your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. On top of just pulling double duty on both battery and card storage duties, there’s also an integrated stand that can fold out to prop up your smartphone. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

As far as alternatives go, I am personally a big fan of this offering from CASETiFY. We took a hands-on look at the brand’s MagSafe Wallet right when it launched, finding that it arrives with similar form and function. Though the one big difference is that there’s a more environmentally-friendly faux leather build that pairs with a more affordable $40 price tag. All these years later, it’s still one of the best options on the market and a more affordable one at that compared to ESR’s latest. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

Now if you’d just rather keep the power bank and MagSafe wallet separate, a pair of official Apple accessories are still on sale from earlier in the week. Leading the pack, Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack has returned to its 2023 low with a rare chance to save at $84. Then if you’re looking bring some of that wallet functionality into the mix, Apple’s in-house leather model rocks Find My support with its first discount in month at $48.

ESR MagSafe Battery and Wallet features:

Charge your phone, keep your cards safe, and enjoy hands-free viewing in a sleek, pocket-friendly package. Simply attach the power bank to your phone to enjoy auto-on MagSafe-style charging on the go with powerful magnets that ensure a secure lock. Dynamic tension spring holds one or two cards equally securely while easy-access cutout makes removing them when you need them quick and easy

