Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My sees first discount in months to $48

Going on sale for the first time in months, Amazon is now discounting Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support. Marked down to $47.99 shipped, you’re looking at the best price of the year as savings land from the usual $59 going rates. This is only the third discount of the year and the first since back in February. Today’s offer also delivers the second-best price to date, coming within $3 of the all-time low set over Black Friday last year. Having been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 14 last year, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model and then head below for one of our favorite alternatives that’ll not only let you save some cash, but bring home a more environmentally-friendly style.

As far as alternatives go, I am personally a big fan of this offering from CASETiFY. We took a hands-on look at the brand’s MagSafe Wallet right when it launched, finding that it arrives with similar form and function. Though the one big difference is that there’s a more environmentally-friendly faux leather build that pairs with a more affordable $42 price tag. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

All of the other best discounts are now up for grabs in our Apple guide as the new work week is kicking off with a fresh batch of markdowns. Though many of the offers from last week are still up for the taking, with rare chances to save on iPhone 13 series handsets being joined by some even less common Apple TV offers and so much more.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone. Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!