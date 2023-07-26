Spigen’s Milanese-style Metal Fit Pro Apple Watch bands now on sale from $16 (Reg. $27+)

We are now tracking some solid price drops on Spigen’s Milanese-style Metal Fit Pro Apple Watch bands. Its official Amazon storefront is now offering the 40mm version down at $15.99 and the 44/45mm option going for $22.39 in both the silver and graphite colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $50, they more realistically carry $25 and $27 going rates at Amazon. Today’s deals are among the lowest we have tracked since the brief $25 launch price we spotted back in October of last year. Featuring magnetic closures, they are made from aluminum and lined with TPU for durability with a Milanese-style design at well under the official $99 Apple offerings. These straps also have integrated metal cases with “precise cutouts for Digital Crown and side button.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

If you prefer a more traditional strap without the integrated case, Spigen’s fabric Apple Watch band with a metal buckle is now down at $15 Prime shipped on Amazon. This is the best price we have tracked this year at Amazon to deliver a more sporty option with a stretchy, almost elastic construction that might be a more suitable or comfortable wear on a daily basis.

On the other end of the pricing and quality spectrum, SANDMARC makes some of the best out there and it just launched its new Grade 4 Titanium solution with exclusive launch pricing for 9to5Toys readers alongside the more affordable stainless steel variants and more.

Then head straight over to our master roundup of Apple Watch bands where you’ll find a host of our favorite options ranging from $5 models right up to premium leathers and more.

Spigen Metal Fit Pro Apple Watch Band features:

Magnetic closure

Frame made from aluminum and lined with TPU for durability

Premium Milanese unibody watch band made from steel

Precise cutouts for Digital Crown and side button

Magnetic clip slides through buckle for a secure fit

Specifically engineered to fit Apple Watch Case 45mm/44mm Series 8/SE2/7/6/SE/5/4

