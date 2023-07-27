Control this mood lighting-equipped meross oil diffuser with Siri down at $34, more from $23

Whether for aromatherapy action or just spreading a natural vibe around your home, oil diffusers can be a wonderful add-on to any living space and the meross models are now on sale. Coming by way of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you’ll find the basic model meross Essential Oil Diffuser down at $22.99 and the smartphone-controlled HomeKit model going for $33.99. Shipping is free for Prime members in orders over $25 and be sure to clip the on-page coupon where applicable. Regularly $29 and $40 respectively, you’re looking at the lowest we have tracked on the 2023 model standard edition and match for the best we have seen on the HomeKit variant this year. It leverages micro-pore atomization technology to generate a fine mist of your essential oil of choice with four timer modes and a pair of misting options (strong or weak) with a nice wood grain exterior and mood lighting. The HomeKit model has 16 million “soothing” colors, smartphone control, scheduling options, and “Hey Siri” voice command action. More details below.

Don’t care about the fancy design or HomeKit control? Just scoop up this popular $12 Innogear diffuser to save some cash instead. Then load up on oils with this 6-pack at under $10, which will provide a few different options to try out including peppermint, tea tree, lavender, eucalyptus, lemongrass, and orange.

meross Essential Oil Diffuser features:

Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and SmartThings, allows you to control features like mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling, RGB color and more directly with simple voice commands, e.g. “Hey Siri, turn on the diffuser”. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only. Schedule the fragrance oil diffuser to turn on/off automatically at specific times based on your routine, it has 16 million soothing colors, and light can switch from dim to bright. You can set the smart diffuser to a fixed color or let the colors auto-cycle, which is great for various atmospheres.

