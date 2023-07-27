Eve Energy Strip monitors power usage with HomeKit and Siri at $80 (Save 20%)

If this morning’s discounts on TP-Link Kasa smart power strips really caught your eye but left a little bit to be desired by way of Siri support, we have just the price cut for you. Amazon today is now offering the Eve Energy Strip with HomeKit for $79.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $100, this is a 20% discount and matching our previous mention from earlier in the spring. This might not be one of the latest accessories in the Eve stable to be updated with Thread support, but there’s still something to be said for how reliable this smart power strip is. I’ve been using one daily for years now, and out of all the other gear in my Siri setup, it’s the one that responds every single time. Sporting three outlets, this model lets you use voice, automations, or the smartphone app to control lamps and other appliances. It can measure the power usage of each individual outlet, and pairs right to your Wi-Fi for out of the box HomeKit and Siri support. You can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to bring some power monitoring into your Siri setup is by going with the Satechi Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug at $40. This offering lacks the additional port that you’ll find on the Eve model above, but plugs into into the wall as opposed to the power strip design. There’s still the same integration with Apple’s smart home ecosystem alongside the ability to track energy used from plugged in devices. Not to mention, it’s a more affordable solution at far below the lead deal, too.

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable and don’t mind ditching the HomeKit support, TP-Link’s smart surge protectors are now on sale today, too. Sporting Alexa and Google Assistant support, these models also rock built-in USB ports to go alongside the $25 starting prices and 2023 lows. Today’s smart power strip markdowns are joined by everything else we have in our smart home guide. Now over halfway through the work week, you’ll find some notable offers from the Philips Hue ecosystem, all-time lows on Nanoleaf’s latest, and even some rare price cuts on new Matter smart plugs.

Eve Energy Strip features:

Power users rejoice. With Eve Energy Strip, individually control three outlets with the app or Siri. Put devices on autopilot. Rest assured that your appliances are safeguarded by overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection. Plus track their combined power consumption. Equipped with cutting-edge Apple HomeKit technology, and crafted to absolute perfection, Eve Energy Strip connects directly to your Wi-Fi network without a bridge. And never sends your private data to a cloud.

