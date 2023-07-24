Intelligent patio lighting awaits with meross triple outlet smart plugs starting from $16 (38% off)

We are tracking some solid deals on meross triple outlet outdoor smart plugs with both the Google Assistant/Alexa and HomeKit-ready persuasions now marked down. The former of which is now going for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25 while the triple-outlet HomeKit model is on sale for $24.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $26 and $33 respectively, you’re looking at up to 38% off and the lowest prices we can find. The Google Assistant/Alexa model is now $1 under the previous deal price and the HomeKit variant is matching our previous mention. Ready to bring three individually controllable outlets to your patio or backyard, they are a great way to take more traditional lighting solutions and make them far more intelligent. Control the lights with your Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa gear, voice command included, or set automated schedules and leverage sunrise and sunset settings. Head below for more.

When it comes to smart plugs ready to handle the elements outside, HomeKit or otherwise, there really aren’t very many notable options available right now for under $16 Prime shipped. There are some models marked down in the TP-Link ecosystem right now, with the dual HomeKit model going for $24, but nothing as low as $16. You will find some no-name options on Amazon as well, but even those aren’t going for much less.

When it comes to having Siri control your built-in indoor lights, last week’s ongoing price drops on the HomeKit TP-Link smart switches are still live starting from $18 (28% off). Then head straight over to our smart home hub for even more including the first discount of the year on the Philips Hue Smart Plug as well as Govee’s new RGBIC smart light strips that also delivers warm white illumination at up to 35% off from $60.

meross homeKit Outdoor Triple Wi-Fi Outlet features:

Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.

3 Outlets Design: Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

Remote and Voice Control: Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. All data is securely transmitted and stored using Amazon AWS servers in US. Control your devices via voice command, just say:“Alexa, turn on the Chrismas Tree.”

