Intelligent patio lighting awaits with meross triple outlet smart plugs starting from $16 (38% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
38% off From $16

We are tracking some solid deals on meross triple outlet outdoor smart plugs with both the Google Assistant/Alexa and HomeKit-ready persuasions now marked down. The former of which is now going for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25 while the triple-outlet HomeKit model is on sale for $24.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $26 and $33 respectively, you’re looking at up to 38% off and the lowest prices we can find. The Google Assistant/Alexa model is now $1 under the previous deal price and the HomeKit variant is matching our previous mention. Ready to bring three individually controllable outlets to your patio or backyard, they are a great way to take more traditional lighting solutions and make them far more intelligent. Control the lights with your Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa gear, voice command included, or set automated schedules and leverage sunrise and sunset settings. Head below for more. 

When it comes to smart plugs ready to handle the elements outside, HomeKit or otherwise, there really aren’t very many notable options available right now for under $16 Prime shipped. There are some models marked down in the TP-Link ecosystem right now, with the dual HomeKit model going for $24, but nothing as low as $16. You will find some no-name options on Amazon as well, but even those aren’t going for much less. 

When it comes to having Siri control your built-in indoor lights, last week’s ongoing price drops on the HomeKit TP-Link smart switches are still live starting from $18 (28% off). Then head straight over to our smart home hub for even more including the first discount of the year on the Philips Hue Smart Plug as well as Govee’s new RGBIC smart light strips that also delivers warm white illumination at up to 35% off from $60. 

meross homeKit Outdoor Triple Wi-Fi Outlet features:

  • Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.
  • 3 Outlets Design: Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.
  • Remote and Voice Control: Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. All data is securely transmitted and stored using Amazon AWS servers in US. Control your devices via voice command, just say:“Alexa, turn on the Chrismas Tree.”

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Meross

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Spigen’s new 30W 10,000mAh USB-C ArcPack Portable...
Unlock a world of content with a lifetime Getflix subsc...
Today’s Android game and app deals: City Destruct...
Samsung’s just-refreshed M8 Smart Monitor with Ai...
Super73 R electric motorbike sees $296 discount in New ...
Spigen’s sleek black metal MagSafe iPhone chargin...
Get your start in Python programming with 12 brand-new ...
Save on Govee smart light strips, TV sync kits, modular...
Load more...
Show More Comments