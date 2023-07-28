Neatly and safely stow your tech in Spigen’s organizer case at the $17.50 low (35% off)

If you’re looking to keep your tech accessories organized at home or on-the-go, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is offering up the lowest price we have tracked on its Rugged Armor Pro portable cable and accessory organizer case. The regularly $27 carrier case is now selling for $17.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. After launching at $30 it quickly dropped to $27 and is now $2.50 below our previous mention for at least 35% in savings. It delivers a hard shell exterior to keep the contents safe from bumps and bangs along the way as well as a design that matches the new 15-inch MacBook Air sleeve. This model is made of an animal-friendly leather-like material with an armored shell design and a “suede interior.” The exterior detachable strap for easy carrying joins a series of organizational compartments on the inside including a concealed passport pouch, a mesh zipper section with another secret pocket, and a series of elastic bands to keep cables tidy. Head below for more details.

For further comparison, today’s deal on the larger model undercuts the $20 price tag on the similar slim variant. But you could go with something like the Cocoon GRID-IT that has been a favorite around here for quite some time. The smaller gear organizers sell for $13 Prime shipped right now and you’ll find a range of different options here to suit your needs.

On the other end of the spectrum, the high-end leather and felt Pad & Quill organizer folios are on sale as part of its ongoing summer event that also includes bags, Apple Watch bands, and more.

But if it’s the gear to put inside you’re after, today’s smartphone accessories roundup is a good place to start along with our hands-on review of the new Belkin portable Apple Watch charger and Apple’s official MagSafe chargers down at $29. The latter of which is a great way to leverage StandBy mode alongside your charging stand of choice and you’ll find even more waiting right here.

Spigen Rugged Armor Cable Organizer Case features:

PU leather and EVA exterior plus suede interior for premium protection

Concealed leather passport pouch for privacy

Attached carabiner ring for strap or sling

Mesh zipper compartment with secret pouch

Elastic bands with strong tension to keep items in place

