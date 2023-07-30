HyperX’s clean ChargePlay Duo DualSense charger lands at the $25 Amazon 2023 low

While it might not match the new Spider-Man 2 DualSense and PS5 gear, Amazon is offering a solid price drop on HyperX ChargePlay Duo DualSense Controller Charger at $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The regularly $30 charger matches the standard issue white PS5 gamepads nicely and is now at the lowest price we can find. It has actually been trending up at $33 for almost all of this year and is now at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in 2023. Today’s offer is also the best we have tracked since it hit $20 for Black Friday last year. Much like the name suggests, it provides a pair of charging-quipped landing pads for DualSense controllers alongside a weighted base to keeps things stable. Joining the USB-C charging port, I like the clean white look on this model, with branding left to the sides and mostly covered up while the controllers are docked. Head below for more details.

While I don’t like the overall design quite as much, the NexiGo PS5 Controller Charger is a notable alternative here that also isn’t riddled with ugly branding and design details. It now sells for $16.99 Prime shipped, down from the regularly $20 or more we tend to see it at in the white colorway. This one charges a pair of DualSense controllers with a matching white design and also comes with a bonus thumb grip kit

HyperX ChargePlay Duo DualSense Controller Charger features:

Charges 2 DualSense wireless controllers: Keep a controller charged and ready to swap in for marathon sessions, or make sure you have a controller powered for your friends, siblings, whoever your Player 2 may be.

Weighted base for secure docking: The weighted base and secure docking of the ChargePlay Duo helps it stay put, even in high-traffic areas of the house.

Compact and sleek design: Gets the job done without taking up a lot of space. Features a white/black aesthetic to match the look and feel of your console.

