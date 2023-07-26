August PlayStation Plus FREE games: Hit the links in PGA TOUR 2K23 and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $25+ FREE
PlayStation Plus FREE games

After seeing call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Alan Wake Remastered hit the game collection in July, Sony has now announced the next PlayStation Plus FREE games. After more than just rumors of the new PS5 Slim hit and the new Access Controller went up for pre-order, Sony has taken to the official PlayStation Blog to announce another batch of FREE games to for its subscribers just days before the new Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 goes up for pre-order. This time around we are hitting the links, experiencing an extraordinary, ever-expanding game universe from the creators of LittleBigPlanet, and diving into a “somber yet darkly comedic tale.” Head below for more details on the August PlayStation Plus FREE games. 

Next PlayStation Plus FREE games inbound 

The next batch PlayStation Plus FREE games will go live on August 1, 2023. As per usual, that means you have until Monday, July 31 to claim last month’s titles – all of which you can see in detail right here. You’ll need to ensure your PlayStation Plus subscription is in order to download and keep all of these freebies. 

Alongside the regularly $27 Dreams – “play thousands of games created by players across the world, including arcade games, RPGs, horror and comedy games” – and indie action game Death’s Door that typically fetches $27, next month’s headliner is PGA TOUR 2K23

The latest PGA TOUR 2K game regularly sells for $60 on PSN and more like $25 on Amazon in physical form, but will be available for FREE for PS Plus subscribers starting August 1. 

More of the latest from PlayStation:

